Red Sea Impact: Schedule reliability drops to 56.8% in December
Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier in December with schedule reliability of 63.6%
Amidst the Red Sea crisis, global schedule reliability decreased by five percentage points M/M in December 2023 – the largest M/M drop since February 2021 – to 56.8 percent.
"With this, December 2023 schedule reliability was the second-lowest of 2023," says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence. (Figure 1)
"On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability in December 2023 was only 0.4 percentage points higher than in December 2022. Due to the round-of-Africa sailings, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals deteriorated, increasing by 0.30 days M/M to 5.35 days."
Evergreen most reliable carrier in Dec
Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier in December 2023 with schedule reliability of 63.6 percent followed by CMA CGM as the only two carriers above the 60 percent mark. (Figure 3)
While six carriers had schedule reliability of 50-60 percent, five carriers had schedule reliability of 40-50 percent. Yang Ming was the least reliable carrier in December 2023 schedule reliability of 45.6 percent.
Because of the increased transit times round of Africa, none of the top-13 carriers recorded a M/M improvement in schedule reliability while only four carriers were able to record a Y/Y improvement, the update added.