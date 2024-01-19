Carriers are unlikely to resume Suez Canal transits until a time when the risk of attack has been eliminated, which seems more like months than weeks away, according to the latest assessment from Drewry.

"The duration of the crisis is the key unknown variable." In the best-case scenario, if trade starts to flow through Suez again shortly, the normal market dynamic will almost immediately snap back into play and prices will ebb, as too, sadly, will public interest in this fascinating sector, the update added.

"Suez Canal diversions will inflate container shipping costs for as long as the situation lasts but trade always finds a way, even if it takes a bit longer than usual," writes Simon Heaney, Senior Manager, Container Research, Drewry.

"Two prominent risks to container shipping (and all other shipping sectors for that matter) have sadly become real, and have put shipping back into the limelight.

"The first risk emanates from geopolitical factors, exemplified by carriers deciding to avoid the Red Sea and the Suez Canal following a series of attacks on ships by Yemen’s Houthis rebels in support of Hamas in the war with Israel.

"Simultaneously, the second risk arises from the spectre of climate change, here exemplified by the Panama Canal reducing its capacity in a bid to preserve levels in the canal’s watershed.

"The realisation of these twin risks has created a metaphorical pincer move that threatens to overturn all of Drewry’s previous predictions about the container market’s direction and balance of power."