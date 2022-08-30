Global schedule reliability continues to trend upwards, increasing by 0.5 percentage points M/M in July 2022 to 40.5 percent. "This is now the second time since the start of the pandemic that schedule reliability improved Y/Y," says Sea-Intelligence in its latest update.





The average delay for late vessel arrivals have been dropping sharply so far this year, tapering off a little in the past few months. "In July 2022, average delay improved by 0.09 days M/M, which means that the delay figure is now firmly below the 7-day mark, and an improvement over the respective 2021 figure."









The report covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.

Maersk continues to be most reliable

With schedule reliability of 48 percent, Maersk was the most reliable carrier in July 2022, followed by Evergreen with 44.3 percent.





CMA CGM also recorded schedule reliability of over 40 percent. There were nine carriers with schedule reliability of 30-40 percent.

