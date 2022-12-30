Global schedule reliability improved by 4.7 percentage points M/M in November 2022 and reached 56.6 percent, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has also been improving consistently since the start of the year. In November 2022, average delay improved once again, dropping by another -0.58 days M/M to 5.04 days. Both schedule reliability and average delay are now better than the 2020 level as well."

The analysis covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.

MSC most reliable

With schedule reliability of 63.4 percent, MSC was the most reliable carrier in November 2022, followed by Maersk with 61.7 percent. They were the only carriers above 60 percent.

"The next eight carriers recorded schedule reliability of 50-60 percent while four carriers recorded schedule reliability of 40-50 percent."