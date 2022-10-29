Global schedule reliability declined -0.7 percentage points M/M in September 2022 to 45.5 percent, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has been dropping consistently since the start of the year. In September 2022, average delay improved once again, dropping by another -0.10 days M/M to 5.81 days. This is the second consecutive month that the average delay figure has dropped below the 6-day mark since April 2021."