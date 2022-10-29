Reliability declines in Sept; Maersk still the best
Global schedule reliability declined -0.7 percentage points M/M in September 2022 to 45.5 percent, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.
"The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has been dropping consistently since the start of the year. In September 2022, average delay improved once again, dropping by another -0.10 days M/M to 5.81 days. This is the second consecutive month that the average delay figure has dropped below the 6-day mark since April 2021."
The report covers the schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, the release added.
Maersk still most reliable
With schedule reliability of 53.2 percent, Maersk was the most reliable carrier in September 2022, followed by CMA CGM with 45.5 percent.
Four carriers recorded schedule reliability of 40-50 percent while the rest had schedule reliability of 30-40. Yang Ming recorded the lowest schedule reliability of 35.1 percent.