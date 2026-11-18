Red Sea Container Terminals (RSCT) has handled the call of CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin, an ultra-large container vessel with a capacity of approximately 18,000 TEU, at Sokhna Port in Egypt.

Measuring 399.2 metres in length, the vessel's arrival demonstrates RSCT's ability to accommodate ultra-large container vessels and supports Sokhna Port's role as a major gateway for global trade on the Red Sea.

RSCT said the achievement reflects the support of institutional partners and cooperation with port authorities in facilitating operations and addressing challenges.

The company's management thanked Mostafa Shekhoun, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone; Captain Ahmed Gamal, Deputy Chairman of the authority for the Southern Region; and Rear Admiral Mostafa Mohamed Mahmoud, Head of the Central Administration of Sokhna Port, for their continued support and cooperation.

RSCT said this support helps the company develop its business, meet the changing requirements of shipping partners and pursue further growth.

The company also recognised the contribution of relevant port authorities and its teams in supporting operations through cooperation and teamwork.

RSCT said it aims to strengthen its position as a key container gateway on the Red Sea through continued partnerships and the development of its capabilities.