Red Sea Container Terminals (RSCT) achieved 136.3 moves per hour while handling the CMA CGM G. Washington, a 14,414 TEU ultra-large container vessel operated by CMA CGM, the terminal said in a press release. TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent unit.

The vessel called at the terminal as part of the REX2 service. RSCT deployed five quay cranes during the operation, the company said. The release did not provide the date of the call, the port location or the number of containers moved during the stay.

Moves per hour is a measure of how many container lifts a terminal completes in an hour, and RSCT presented the figure as evidence of its ability to deliver efficient and high-performance operations for ultra-large container vessels. The company did not say whether 136.3 is a record.

RSCT said the result reflected the dedication of its operations teams, effective coordination and its continued commitment to operational excellence. The statement was issued by the company and was not attributed to a named spokesperson.

RSCT described the call as a major operational milestone. The release closed by summarising the terminal’s aims as driving performance, delivering reliability and connecting global trade.

CMA CGM operates the vessel on the REX2 service, according to the release. RSCT did not name the other ports on the rotation or the carrier partners involved, so the route of the service is not described here.

RSCT said it used five quay cranes to reach the 136.3 moves per hour figure. The release also referred to a measure abbreviated as VOR without explaining it, so the term is not used in this story until the terminal confirms its meaning and how it is calculated.

The company said the operation reflected its focus on performance with ultra-large container vessels, a category into which the 14,414 TEU CMA CGM G. Washington falls, as the release describes it.