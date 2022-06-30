Schedule reliability at 36% in May, Maersk still most reliable
The 2022 score has been slightly below the 2021 level in each of the first five months, says Sea-Intelligence
Global schedule reliability seems to follow the trend seen in 2021 with fluctuations in a small range at a slightly lower base, according to the latest Global Liner Performance (GLP) update from Sea-Intelligence.
"In May 2022, schedule reliability improved by 2.1 percentage points M/M to 36.4 percent, down Y/Y by -2.3 percentage points. This means that the 2022 score has been slightly below the 2021 level in each of the first five months."
The average delay for late vessel arrivals declined once again, this time by –0.37 days to 6.17 days in May 2022. The delay figure is now firmly below the 7-day mark but still continues to be the highest across each month when compared historically with the margin dropping sharply, the report said.
The Sea-Intelligence analysis covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.
Maersk still the best
With schedule reliability of 50.3 percent, Maersk was the most reliable carrier in May 2022, followed by Hamburg Süd with 43.7 percent. There were six carriers with schedule reliability of 30-40 percent. Wan Hai had the lowest schedule reliability in May 2022 of 22.1 percent.
On a Y/Y level, only four of the top-14 carriers recorded an improvement in schedule reliability in May 2022 with the largest improvement by Maersk of 4.4 percentage points, the report said.