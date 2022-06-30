Global schedule reliability seems to follow the trend seen in 2021 with fluctuations in a small range at a slightly lower base, according to the latest Global Liner Performance (GLP) update from Sea-Intelligence.

"In May 2022, schedule reliability improved by 2.1 percentage points M/M to 36.4 percent, down Y/Y by -2.3 percentage points. This means that the 2022 score has been slightly below the 2021 level in each of the first five months."