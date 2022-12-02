Global schedule reliability improved by 6.6 percentage points month-on-month in October 2022 and reached 52 percent.

"The average delay for late vessel arrivals has also been improving consistently since the start of the year," says Sea-Intelligence in its latest update. "In October 2022, average delay improved once again, dropping by another -0.31 days M/M to 5.56 days. Average delay is now consistently below the 6-day mark and is closer to the 2020 level than the 2021 one."

Maersk still most reliable

With schedule reliability of 56.4 percent, Maersk was the most reliable carrier in October 2022, followed by MSC with 52.7 percent. CMA CGM was the only other carrier above 50 percent. Wan Hai recorded the lowest schedule reliability of 41.6 percent.

"All the top 14 carriers recorded a M/M as well as a Y/Y improvement in schedule reliability. In fact, all these carriers recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements with nine carriers recording improvements of over 20 percentage points."