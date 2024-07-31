Global schedule reliability dropped by -1.2 percentage points M/M to 54.4 percent in June 2024. (Figure 1)

"This is keeping in line with the trends seen so far in 2024 where global schedule reliability has largely been within 50 percent and 55 percent," says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

On a Y/Y level, however, schedule reliability in June 2024 was -9.8 percentage points lower, the update added.

The average delay for late vessel arrivals also deteriorated, increasing by 0.04 days M/M to 5.19 days (Figure 2). "This is now the third-highest figure for the month, only surpassed by the pandemic highs of 2021-2022. On a Y/Y level, the June 2024 figure was 0.82 days higher."

Hapag most reliable in June

Hapag-Lloyd was the most reliable top-13 carrier in June 2024 with a schedule reliability of 55.4 percent. ZIM was the least reliable carrier with schedule reliability of 44.4 percent. (Figure 3)

On a Y/Y level, only HMM and Yang Ming recorded an increase in schedule reliability while MSC recorded the largest Y/Y decline of -18.5 percentage points, the update added.