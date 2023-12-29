"On a Y/Y level, however, schedule reliability was 5.4 percentage points higher, " says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

Global schedule reliability recorded the first proper M/M decline in November 2023, down 2.5 percentage points to 61.9 percent, bringing the score in line with that of March 2023.

"The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals continues to creep up, increasing by 0.10 days M/M to 5.02 days. With the M/M decrease, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals is now on a similar trajectory to what we saw during the same time-period in 2020."



The report covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, the update added.

Evergreen most reliable carrier

With 70 percent schedule reliability in November 2023, Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier, followed by Wan Hai with 68.1 percent. Including Wan Hai, six carriers had schedule reliability of 60-70 percent while the remaining six carriers had schedule reliability of 50-60 percent.