Schedule reliability drops in Nov, ZIM least reliable
With 70 percent schedule reliability in November 2023, Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier
Global schedule reliability recorded the first proper M/M decline in November 2023, down 2.5 percentage points to 61.9 percent, bringing the score in line with that of March 2023.
"On a Y/Y level, however, schedule reliability was 5.4 percentage points higher, " says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.
"The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals continues to creep up, increasing by 0.10 days M/M to 5.02 days. With the M/M decrease, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals is now on a similar trajectory to what we saw during the same time-period in 2020."
The report covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, the update added.
Evergreen most reliable carrier
With 70 percent schedule reliability in November 2023, Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier, followed by Wan Hai with 68.1 percent. Including Wan Hai, six carriers had schedule reliability of 60-70 percent while the remaining six carriers had schedule reliability of 50-60 percent.
ZIM was the least reliable carrier with schedule reliability of 52.3 percent, the update added.