After a tumultuous few weeks in the wake of the Red Sea crisis, some form of stability has ensued with the round-Africa routings now normalising. "This was also reflected in the February 2024 global schedule reliability score, which improved by 1.7 percentage points M/M to 53.3 percent (Figure 1)," says Sea-Intelligence in its latest update.

On a Y/Y level, however, schedule reliability was 6.9 percentage points lower, the update added. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals also improved to 5.46 days, roughly the same level as pre-crisis, which means that the increase due to the crisis has reverted. (Figure 2)

Hapag most reliable carrier

Hapag-Lloyd was the most reliable top-13 carrier in February 2024 with schedule reliability of 54.9 percent (Figure 3). Seven carriers were above the 50 percent mark with the remaining carriers in the 40-50 percent range. PIL was at the bottom with a score of 45.3 percent.

On a M/M level, seven carriers recorded an improvement in schedule reliability with the highest improvement of 9.7 percentage points recorded by Hapag-Lloyd. Evergreen recorded the largest M/M decline of five percentage points. On a Y/Y level, none of the 13 carriers recorded an increase in schedule reliability, the update added.