Global schedule reliability improved M/M in February 2022 by 4 percentage points, reaching 34.4 percent, the first significant M/M improvement seen in schedule reliability since March 2020, according to data from Sea-Intelligence.

"In February 2022, the schedule reliability score was only marginally lower Y/Y," says Alan Murphy, CEO, Sea-Intelligence. "The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals also improved M/M, decreasing by -0.77 days to 7.11 days in February 2022. That said, the delays have now been over 7 days since August 2021, and continue to be the highest across each month when compared historically as the delay figure for February 2022 was 0.16 days higher Y/Y."

Maersk was once again the most reliable top-14 carrier in February 2022 with schedule reliability of 47.8 percent, followed by Hamburg Süd with 42.4 percent.

Only MSC, CMA CGM, and ZIM had schedule reliability between 30-40 percent with eight carriers recording schedule reliability of 20-30 percent. "Only Wan Hai had schedule reliability of under 20 percent at 18.7 percent, making it the least reliable top-14 carrier in February 2022."