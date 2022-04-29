Global schedule reliability continues to slowly inch upwards, recording a marginal month-on-month improvement again with the March 2022 figure reaching 35.9%.

Despite being the highest 2022 reliability figure so far, the March score is still slightly below the 2021 level, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals declined again, this time by 0.32 days, to 7.26 days in March. Despite the improvement, the average delay figure has now been over 7 days since August 2021, and continues to be the highest across each month when compared historically."