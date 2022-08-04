Schedule reliability improves to 40% in June
Global schedule reliability seems to have broken the trend seen since the start of this year with schedule reliability increasing by 3.6 percentage points in June 2022 to 40 percent.
"This also marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that schedule reliability improved Y/Y," says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.
"The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has been dropping sharply so far this year but remained unchanged M/M at 6.24 days in June, '' the report added. "The delay figure is now firmly below the 7-day mark, and an improvement over the 2021 figure."
The analysis covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.
Maersk most reliable
Maersk was the most reliable carrier in June 2022 with a schedule reliability of 49.5 percent followed by Hamburg Süd with 41.4 percent. There were 10 carriers with schedule reliability of 30-40 percent. Wan Hai had the lowest schedule reliability in June 2022 of 24.8 percent.
On a Y/Y level, nine of the top-14 carriers recorded an improvement in schedule reliability in June 2022 with Evergreen recording the only double-digit improvement of 16.2 percentage points, the report said.