Schedule reliability steady, MSC most reliable
Schedule reliability has been ranging within two percentage points since March 2023
Global schedule reliability declined 0.9 percentage points month-on-month in August 2023 to 63.2 percent.
"Barring the increase in May, schedule reliability has been ranging within two percentage points since March 2023," says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.
"Schedule reliability was 17 percentage points higher on a Y/Y level. The average delay for vessel arrivals increased by 0.07 days M/M to 4.67 days. Despite the M/M increase, the average delay for vessel arrivals is still 1.23 days better off than at the same point last year."
The schedule reliability report covers 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, the update added.
MSC still most reliable
With 70.9 percent schedule reliability in August 2023, MSC was the most reliable top-14 carrier, followed closely by Maersk and Hamburg Süd with 70 percent.
CMA CGM was the only carrier with schedule reliability of 60-70 percent. Eight carriers had schedule reliability of 50-60 percent with HMM and Yang Ming under 50 percent.
Only three of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M increase in August 2023 with OOCL recording the largest increase of 2.8 percentage points. On a Y/Y level, all 14 carriers recorded double-digit improvements with MSC recording the largest improvement of 26.8 percentage points.