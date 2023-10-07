"Barring the increase in May, schedule reliability has been ranging within two percentage points since March 2023," says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"Schedule reliability was 17 percentage points higher on a Y/Y level. The average delay for vessel arrivals increased by 0.07 days M/M to 4.67 days. Despite the M/M increase, the average delay for vessel arrivals is still 1.23 days better off than at the same point last year."

The schedule reliability report covers 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, the update added.

MSC still most reliable

With 70.9 percent schedule reliability in August 2023, MSC was the most reliable top-14 carrier, followed closely by Maersk and Hamburg Süd with 70 percent.

CMA CGM was the only carrier with schedule reliability of 60-70 percent. Eight carriers had schedule reliability of 50-60 percent with HMM and Yang Ming under 50 percent.