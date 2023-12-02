Schedule reliability unchanged in October
Maersk was the most reliable among the top 13 carriers followed by MSC and CMA CGM
Global schedule reliability remained unchanged month-on-month in October 2023 at 64.4 percent, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.
"Barring the increase in May, schedule reliability has been ranging within two percentage points since March 2023. On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability was 12.6 percentage points higher.
The average delay for late vessel arrivals continues to creep up, increasing by 0.33 days M/M to 4.90 days, the update added. "With the M/M decrease, the average delay for late vessel arrivals is now on a similar trajectory to what we saw during the same time-period in 2020."
Maersk continues to be most reliable
With 71.1 percent schedule reliability in October, Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier, followed by MSC with 68.5 percent. Six carriers had schedule reliability of 60-70 percent. HMM was the least reliable carrier with schedule reliability of 53.7 percent.
While six of the top-13 carriers recorded a M/M increase in October, HMM recorded the largest increase of 7.7 percentage points. As many as 11 of the 13 carriers recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements with Wan Hai recording the largest improvement of 22.8 percentage points, the update added.