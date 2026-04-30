The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) welcomed Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang and an accompanying delegation to explore investment prospects across its ports and industrial areas, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Discussions, held in Sokhna and Port Said with senior SCZONE officials and representatives from COSCO Shipping, centred on enhancing economic ties, particularly in the industrial, logistics, and maritime sectors.

The visit featured on-site tours of Sokhna Port and West Port Said Port, where the delegation reviewed ongoing expansion works and evaluated operational and logistics capabilities that strengthen their role as major regional hubs for trade and maritime services, boosting the zone’s global competitiveness.

Discussions also focused on investment opportunities across SCZONE’s ports and industrial zones, highlighting its strategic location, integrated infrastructure, investor-friendly incentives, and efficient one-stop-shop system, all of which support attracting investments and facilitating global trade flows.

The visit comes amid strengthening Egypt–China strategic ties, reflected in the growing scale and diversity of Chinese investments within SCZONE. This is particularly evident in industrial hubs such as the Sokhna Industrial Zone, which hosts the TEDA Egypt economic and trade cooperation zone, and the Qantara West Industrial Zone, which has recently attracted around 30 projects out of a total of 52, especially in textiles and ready-made garments, supporting global supply chains, boosting Egyptian exports, and creating thousands of jobs.