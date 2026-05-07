Suez Canal Economic Zone has attracted nearly $16 billion in investments over the past three years and nine months as Egypt accelerates efforts to position the zone as a major industrial and logistics gateway linking global trade corridors.

Speaking at a logistics conference in Cairo on May 5, 2026, SCZone Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din said the authority recorded another strong year of investment inflows, with $7.1 billion secured so far during the current fiscal year.

According to Gamal El-Din, around $1.8 billion of those investments were finalised within the last two months alone, reflecting growing international interest in Egypt’s industrial and maritime infrastructure ecosystem amid ongoing global supply chain realignments.

The SCZone chief said the authority is repositioning itself beyond a traditional industrial area into an integrated logistics, manufacturing and maritime services platform serving trade flows between Asia, Europe and Africa.

He highlighted significant growth in cargo throughput and port operations across the zone’s facilities. Container handling volumes at East Port Said Port increased from 2.4 million containers in 2024 to 5.6 million containers in 2026, accounting for nearly 70% of Egypt’s transit trade activity.

Gamal El-Din also pointed to strong operational growth at El-Arish Port, which has emerged as a key regional cargo gateway after handling between 4.5 million and 5 million tonnes annually.

At the same time, the authority continues to expand and modernise Sokhna Port as part of broader efforts to integrate Egyptian ports into regional and international logistics corridors.

The SCZone is increasingly focusing on attracting investments into strategic sectors including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, metals and electric vehicles. According to Gamal El-Din, Egypt’s geographic location, competitive operating costs and infrastructure upgrades are strengthening the zone’s appeal to global manufacturers and logistics operators seeking alternatives amid ongoing geopolitical and supply chain disruptions.

The authority also expects to post record revenues and financial surplus during the current fiscal year, with growth projected to exceed 30%. Gamal El-Din attributed the anticipated increase to new factory openings, rising industrial activity and expanding maritime services across the zone.

The SCZone has become one of Egypt’s flagship economic development initiatives, aiming to leverage the strategic importance of the Suez Canal to transform the country into a regional manufacturing, logistics and transshipment hub.