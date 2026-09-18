The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) is exploring opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation with Brazilian partners, including the development of logistics centres and localisation of food, medical and laboratory industries.

A SCZONE delegation, led by Captain Mohamed Ibrahim, Vice Chairman for the Northern Region, began a promotional visit to Brazil with meetings in Sao Paulo involving major Brazilian institutions and companies. Discussions focused on investment opportunities, industrial localisation, logistics centres and preparations for an upcoming Brazilian trade mission to Egypt scheduled for early December.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) to discuss the potential establishment of a global grain logistics hub and distribution centre. The discussions also highlighted SCZONE's strategic location and network of free trade agreements as potential advantages for investors.

The delegation also held meetings with Brazilian organisations and companies, including FANEM, which manufactures medical and laboratory equipment, the Brazilian Association of Medical Device Manufacturers (ABIMO) and the Brazilian Association of the Food Industry (ABIA). The meetings explored opportunities to attract investment and localise food, medical and laboratory manufacturing in the economic zone.

As part of the visit, the SCZONE delegation also visited the Port of Santos, Latin America's largest port, to exchange expertise on port operations, logistics and supply-chain management.

The discussions are aimed at expanding economic ties between Egypt and Brazil while identifying opportunities for Brazilian companies to establish manufacturing and logistics operations within the Suez Canal Economic Zone.