As transportation times got extended, containers were tied up in the longer supply chain, which is what caused the initial increases in freight rates in the second half of 2020 as not enough empty containers could be moved back out to Asia in time.

"With a massive shortage of empty containers, carriers had to order new containers to be manufactured in Asia, and these were then fed into the extended supply chains. As transportation time is now getting shorter, these additional containers will be released back out of the supply chain, and they will start to pile up, primarily in Europe and the U.S," says Sea-Intelligence in its latest update.

"We predicted this development back in February 2022, and this week we analysed whether our prediction was on track," says Alan Murphy, CEO, Sea-Intelligence.