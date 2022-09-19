Major shipping lines recorded a combined earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $41.6 billion for Q22022, and this is discounting CMA CGM that only issued a press release so far, which does not list EBIT, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"This is not only higher than the combined Q2 EBIT of the past 11 years but is also right at the top with Q42021 and Q12022 EBIT. Once CMA CGM's EBIT is included in the list, Q22022 would likely become the most profitable quarter in the last decade.

"We should stress that we do not mean this as a value judgement on whether shipping lines making money is a good or a bad thing, and we note it has generally been an unprofitable business for the past decade or so. We are merely pointing out the unprecedented nature of the current market dynamics."