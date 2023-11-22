The outlook for seaborne reefer trade has weakened in the final quarter of the year with cargo demand now expected to post a second consecutive year of decline. "Transit restrictions on the drought-stricken Panama Canal are starting to impact vessel capacity serving exports of perishables out of the West Coast of South America," says the latest update from Drewry. A number of factors like climate impacts on key fruit crops, weak Chinese demand and geopolitical tensions have dampened the short-term outlook with total seaborne reefer cargoes for 2023 forecast to decline -0.5 percent YoY, according to Drewry’s Reefer Shipping Forecaster report published recently. "This will follow last year’s contraction of 0.8 percent and will represent two consecutive years of declining trade."

Meat remained the largest commodity by volume in Q32023, the report added. "Despite strong pork exports from the U.S. and Brazil so far this year, this segment has been slowed by declines in beef exports and continued weak demand from China. In the fish and seafood sector, demand has also waned as marine heat waves in the Atlantic have added risks for piscine ecosystems and catches have been consistently low in the year to date."