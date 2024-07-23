SeaLead, a fast-growing global shipping line, has appointed a five-member Board of Directors to provide strategic guidance and oversee the company’s ambitious growth plans.

The Board brings a wealth of expertise with a combined 180 years of industry experience and includes:

SC Chan, Chairman

Joachim Schlotfeldt, Board Member (non-executive)

Kim Young So, Board Member (non-executive)

Capt. Subhangshu Dutt, Board Member (non-executive), and

Martin Kaalund, Board Member (non-executive)

Suleyman Avci has been appointed as the Global Chief Executive Officer, says an official release.

Chan is a seasoned maritime executive with over 35 years of industry experience, and has served as the Chief Executive Officer of China Sonangol Group, which operated across a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, industrial infrastructure, mining, real estate, commodities and transportation, the release added.

"I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for SeaLead," says Chan. "With our renewed focus and strategic direction, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.

"We are privileged to welcome such an accomplished group of professionals to our Board of Directors. Their combined expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the global shipping industry. This diverse and experienced board will play a crucial role in guiding SeaLead towards sustainable growth."

Avci brings over three decades of industry experience. Prior to joining SeaLead as Vice President of Global Trade Management and Managing Director for Europe and Mediterranean, he held several senior leadership roles including Managing Director of Arkas Line, the release added.

"I look forward to taking SeaLead into its next chapter of growth, leveraging our robust financial position and strategic partnerships to continue our expansion into strategic regions, build strong teams under capable leadership, and strategically timing our investments to enhance our asset base," says Avci.

As part of its commitment to growth, SeaLead has inaugurated a new office in its Singapore headquarters. "Our new office marks an important step for SeaLead. It will serve as a central hub for our global operations, encouraging creativity and collaboration among our team."

The recent ownership change to Eurasia Capital, HCP Investments, Access Capital Funds and Saral Incorp. VCC SubFund has strengthened SeaLead’s financial position and strategic outlook, the release added.