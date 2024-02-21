SeaLead announced the launch of its new container shipping service, the Gulf India Express (GIX), designed to streamline and enhance the trade routes between India and the Gulf region.

The new service aligns with SeaLead's vision to expand its operational network and facilitate efficient trade between these key markets, says an official release.

"In partnership with Blue Water Line (an Abrao Group Company), the GIX service will operate two ships with one vessel provided by each partner. The service will provide a reliable and efficient weekly rotation connecting the key ports of Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Sohar, Jebel Ali, Dammam and returning to Mundra. The inaugural voyage of the MV Taichung is scheduled to depart Jebel Ali on February 22, 2024 followed by MV Abrao Cochin on February 29, 2024 from Jebel Ali."

SC Chan, Acting Head, SeaLead says: "The Gulf India Express is a critical addition to our services, designed to enhance the trade corridor between India and the Gulf region. As Saudi Arabia and UAE are key trading partners with India, this service aims to support the growing trade demands and foster stronger business relationships between these regions."

Shiva Mahadevan, Managing Director, South Asia and the Middle East, SeaLead adds: "The GIX service demonstrates our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient shipping solutions tailored to the needs of global trade. By connecting major ports in India with the Gulf, we are facilitating smoother trade operations, offering tangible benefits to businesses and contributing to economic growth across these regions."

SeaLead ownership, management change

The ownership of SeaLead has transitioned to a group of investors including:

Eurasia Capital: a Singapore-registered equity and debt multi-purpose fund that invests in multiple geographies across various sectors.

HCP Investments: a Mauritius-based fund that invests across equities, debt notes, performance loans, derivatives as well as distressed assets across various markets and industries and with a target market includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE and other GCC countries.

Access Capital Funds: a Cayman Islands-registered fund that employs multi-asset investment strategies across sectors and geographies; and

Saral Incorp. VCC SubFund: a Mauritius-registered fund that employs multi-asset investment strategies across sectors and geographies.

Henry Schmidl, Managing Director, SeaLead, will depart the company. The new ownership structure is expected to strengthen SeaLead’s operational capabilities, expand its market reach, and enhance service offerings in the container shipping sector.

Founded in 2017, SeaLead, with headquarters in Singapore and a regional office in Dubai, has presence in over 40 countries.