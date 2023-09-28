After a year of consistent drops in ocean freight rates, September finally saw a small boost of 0.2 percent, according to the global Xeneta Shipping Index (XSI).

"Though it's still 62.2 percent below last August's peak, this little uptick offers a glimmer of hope for carriers looking for signs of market recovery," says the latest update.

"By the end of Q3, the global XSI was down by 16.5 percent compared to the previous quarter. This dip will show in the industry's Q3 results, hinting that carriers, particularly those in the long-term market, will report even lower freight rates than in a challenging Q2."

Spot rates have been more of a mixed bag with those on the Transpacific having more than doubled in the same quarter, thanks to the implementation of strict capacity management by carriers, the update added. "Other trades are still experiencing record low spot rates with carriers seemingly choosing to sacrifice rate pressure on some routes through added capacity while reducing sailings on others to bolster prices."