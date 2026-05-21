Scan Global Logistics and Hapag-Lloyd are strengthening their decarbonisation partnership to reduce emissions in ocean freight through an investment in biofuel. The collaboration will integrate Hapag-Lloyd’s Ship Green solution into Scan Global Logistics’ existing range of emission-reducing services, enabling customers to take immediate and measurable action to cut emissions across their global supply chains.

The partnership now enables the avoidance of more than 8,500 tonnes of CO₂e emissions (Well-to-Wake) across global shipments. The companies said the solution uses second-generation biofuels made from waste and residue-based feedstocks, providing a practical and scalable way to reduce emissions without changing existing logistics operations.

According to the companies, customers can reduce supply chain emissions through a physical Book-and-Claim approach based on the Mass Balance principle. Under this system, a ship’s regular fuel is blended with biofuel, while customers can claim verified emission reductions independently of the physical shipment. This is intended to help companies reduce Scope 3 emissions across global supply chains in a transparent and flexible way.

Danny Smolders, Managing Director Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd, said the partnership is helping to move forward practical solutions to reduce emissions in ocean freight. He added that Ship Green allows customers to take immediate action and make progress towards their sustainability targets.

Martin Andersen, Global Head of Sustainability & ESG at Scan Global Logistics, said customers are increasingly looking for immediate emission reductions rather than long-term promises. He said the collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd and investment in biofuel allows emissions from ocean freight to be reduced without changing how customers operate. Andersen added that ocean biofuel provides an affordable way for customers to lower emissions without disrupting supply chains.

Both companies said they remain committed to climate targets and accelerating the decarbonisation of supply chains. Scan Global Logistics aims to halve its emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, while Hapag-Lloyd is targeting net-zero fleet operations by 2045.

The companies said the partnership supports the transition towards more sustainable and transparent global supply chains.