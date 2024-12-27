A container draped in festive red and marked “The 50 Millionth TEU of Shanghai Port’s Container Throughput in 2024” was smoothly lifted from an automated guided vehicle (AGV) by a remote-controlled quay crane and precisely loaded onto a deep-sea liner on December 22.

"This historic moment was reported by Gu Jinshan, Secretary of Party Committee and Chairman at Shanghai International Port Group, at a symposium on the development of the Shanghai International Shipping Centre," says an official release from Shanghai International Port (Group) Company.

Shanghai Port’s annual container throughput has surpassed 50 million TEUs for the first time, setting a new global record in the history of port container transport, the release added. "The 50 million TEUs milestone signifies a new stage in the development of the Shanghai International Shipping Centre."

Shanghai Port currently operates nearly 350 international shipping services, connecting over 700 ports in more than 200 countries and regions, with the port connectivity ranking first globally for 13 years in a row. "Furthermore, Yangshan Port has topped the Global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for two consecutive years."

Shanghai Port's international transshipment volume grew by more than 20 percent year-on-year in 2024, with annual transshipment expected to exceed seven million TEUs. Various platforms such as the Shanghai Port Intelligent Command Centre, online processing services, truck appointment system, electronic equipment interchange receipt, electronic delivery order, inland container terminal and river-sea intermodal services are promoting paperless, contactless, transparent and convenient services, the release added.