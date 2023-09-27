Shipnext, a leading online cargo platform, has secured a multi-year grant from Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO) to strengthen the adoption of predictive analytics and AI in the supply chain. A dedicated team based at Shipnext’s headquarters in Antwerp – Europe’s second largest port – will develop a supply chain volatility forecast, helping the platform’s users to understand likely transportation costs several weeks in advance as well as anticipated demand for shipping assets, says an official release. "A new algorithm will be created, making use of various freight matrices and a range of data sources for specialised commodity trade-related analytics. The project, initially designed for users shipping commodities such as steel, coal, chemicals and agricultural products, will utilise natural language processing, machine learning, big-data analysis and predictive analytics."





Shipnext will receive an initial grant of €400,000 in the coming months, the release added. "Over the next five years, further funding will be provided by VLAIO, which aims to stimulate entrepreneurship in the Flanders region by supporting innovative businesses with financial subsidies."

