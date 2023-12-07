The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach unveiled a partnership strategy for a green and digital shipping corridor across the Pacific Ocean at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

"The scope of cooperation and success indicators specified in the strategy reaffirm the corridor partners’ commitment to drive global action to digitalise and decarbonise the shipping industry and improve efficiencies," says an official release.

The release of the partnership strategy follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding by MPA, Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach during Singapore Maritime Week in April 2023. The signing formalised the partnership, which is supported by C40 Cities, with the aim of establishing a green and digital shipping corridor connecting the three global hub ports, the release added.

“This partnership strategy document is the foundation upon which we'll build the future of maritime shipping,” says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. “Our success requires the resolve and dedication of the three partnering ports as well as our industry partners. Together, we will model the collaboration necessary to achieve our climate and efficiency goals.”

Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach adds: “Over the last two decades, we've learned that collaboration between maritime industry partners is the key to making meaningful progress in reducing emissions and cleaning the air. This trans-Pacific green shipping corridor takes this concept global. The strategies we develop here can be used as a roadmap by a larger network of seaports and supply chain companies to invest in programmes, technologies, software and infrastructure to decarbonise international trade everywhere.”

The ports and C40 will work together with value chain stakeholders from the fuel and maritime sectors to "coordinate decarbonisation efforts, build consensus on green shipping best practices, improve access to and adoption of technology and digital solutions and leverage networks."

“We are excited to see this partnership grow from strength to strength with the green and digital shipping corridor partnership strategy,” says Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA. “We have embarked on evaluating the various digital solutions and zero and near-zero fuels options that could be trialled along the route between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay Port Complex. We look forward to the support of all the corridor stakeholders over the coming months to conduct trials and potentially scale them for wider adoption.”

The ports and C40 have commissioned a study to analyse trade flows and vessel traffic between Singapore, Los Angeles and Long Beach. "The study will estimate the quantity of near-zero and zero-emission fuels required for this traffic, and guide implementation by identifying opportunities for collaboration to advance the development of the corridor."

The partners will also engage stakeholders from across the shipping and fuel supply value chains to onboard new corridor participants in 2024, the release added.