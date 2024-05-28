SITA, the global leader in technology for the air transport industry, has launched SmartSea through an initial agreement with maritime service provider Columbia Ship Management (CSM).

"SmartSea is the industry’s first company with the power to reshape the maritime sector by facilitating access to the same advanced technology that has already transformed the air transport industry. At the same time, CSM becomes the first SmartSea client to exponentially upscale its operations through this cutting-edge technology," says an official release from SITA.

David Lavorel, CEO, SITA says: “SITA is taking a bold step into the maritime sector where our longstanding leadership in aviation can serve to overcome economic and capacity challenges, enhance security and unlock new revenue streams for companies across the industry. The global maritime industry plays a vital role in fostering economic growth, human development and global connectivity. By facilitating international trade, creating jobs and driving technological innovation, the industry contributes to better living standards and economic prosperity around the world. By using valuable cross-industry synergies and our international reach, we are collaborating with companies such as Columbia Ship Management to elevate their operations to the next level. This is a significant step for us and demonstrates our ability to revolutionise end-to-end travel, regardless of the mode of transport.”

Julian Panter, CEO, SmartSea adds: "SITA's launch of SmartSea and our first agreement with CSM mark a strategic turning point for both SITA and the digitalisation of the maritime industry. The sector is taking important steps towards catching up with the automotive and aerospace industries from a technology perspective. The inclusion of SITA in that effort will exponentially fast-track this objective. SmartSea will be the platform that will bring the latest technology from aviation (SITA) to the maritime industry. I am massively passionate about this.”

Mark O’Neil, Group CEO, Columbia Group says: “I am thrilled to be working with SmartSea as it brings its extensive experience and innovative aviation technology to the maritime industry. Through working with SmartSea, we will be able to offer maritime stakeholders a complete onshore and vessel-based IT systems solution that will dramatically improve efficiency, safety and sustainability. Utilising this technology will revolutionise the industry and drive forward digitisation, bringing us in line with other technologically advanced industries.”