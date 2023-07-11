The global telematics-enabled container equipment fleet is forecast to grow six-fold over the next five years, and account for 30 percent of global box inventories by 2027, driven by wider adoption across the dry container fleet. "This is one of the main conclusions from Drewry’s recently published Container Census & Leasing Annual Review & Forecast 2023/24 report," says an official release. A container becomes “smart” when fitted with a telematics device that provides real-time tracking and monitoring, enabling operators to increase turn time of their containers and so improve equipment availability. It also allows beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) to understand the location and status of their cargo so that they can better control their supply chains, the release added.





"Smart containers have increased in prominence in recent years, a trend that accelerated following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant supply chain disruption, which highlighted the need for better cargo visibility to cope with longer and more volatile transit times. The pace of adoption of smart containers is expected to accelerate over the next five years as device costs fall and first mover carriers challenge others to follow."



Drewry estimates that around 5.6 percent of the global container equipment fleet was fitted with smart technology devices by the end of 2022, following growth of 57 percent through the year; an acceleration from the 32 percent gain recorded the previous year. "However, take-up varies considerably by equipment type with penetration already strong in reefer and intermodal containers but much lower in the dry box sector. Already over half of both the maritime reefer and land based intermodal container fleets are smart-enabled, the former up from a third last year," according to Drewry estimates.



