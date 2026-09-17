The Ministry of Transport, represented by the Egyptian maritime ports company, announced on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, the official start of trial operations for the first phase of the general cargo and dry bulk terminal at Sokhna Port. This key operational milestone marks another significant step forward in Egypt's comprehensive maritime infrastructure expansion along the Red Sea coast.

As part of the initial trial phase, the newly developed terminal welcomed its first general cargo vessel, the GAMBELLA. Operated by Dominion Shipping Agency, the vessel berthed carrying a shipment of 1,460 metric tonnes of battery units intended for an energy storage system. The ministry confirmed in an official statement that the vessel was safely received, berthed, and its cargo was unloaded and handled as part of the broader trial operations plan, conducted in full coordination with all relevant port authorities and service providers.

Unloading operations were carried out by the Suez Mechanical Stevedoring Company, one of the ministry’s affiliated companies. This collaborative operational effort reflects the importance of integration and cooperation among the ministry’s subsidiary entities and highlights the optimal utilisation of available capabilities and expertise, contributing to greater overall efficiency across the port’s daily operations.

The Ministry of Transport emphasised that the overall development project is designed to enhance handling capacities while supporting broader national economic and supply chain ambitions. The ministry noted that the trial operation of the first phase of the general cargo and dry bulk terminal at Sokhna Port comes within the framework of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s directives to "develop Egypt’s maritime transport system, transform the country into a regional hub for transportation, logistics, and transit trade, maximise the use of Egyptian ports and strengthen their ability to serve trade, industrial and logistics activity."

With the phase one trial now underway, Sokhna Port is positioned to further boost its throughput capacity, improve vessel turnaround times, and solidify its position as a major strategic link within global maritime trade networks.