The Board of Directors of World Shipping Council (WSC) has elected Soren Toft, CEO, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company as the new Chair, and Randy Chen, Vice Chairman, Wan Hai Lines, as the Vice Chair.

Toft and Chen will serve a two-year term, effective immediately, says an official release. "The new Chair and Vice Chair succeed Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd and Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE, who have served as co-Chairs of the WSC Board for two terms, starting November 2020."

"I am looking forward to working with Soren Toft and Randy Chen in their new roles," says Joe Kramek, President and CEO, WSC."Both are esteemed leaders with a proven track record of driving innovation and sustainability in the global shipping industry. Their experience and expertise will be instrumental in continuing to develop the World Shipping Council as the united voice of liner shipping.

“I also extend my sincere gratitude to Rolf Habben Jansen and Jeremy Nixon for their exceptional leadership over the past four years, during a critical time for the industry and WSC. Their commitment has been instrumental in the Council’s growth and development, strengthening its representation internationally and extending its scope of work."

Randy Chen, Vice Chairman, Wan Hai Lines

Toft says: "It is an honour to step into the role of Chair for the World Shipping Council and to represent the global liner shipping industry alongside our members. WSC is today a respected voice of liner shipping, engaging with governments and organisations globally.

"An ever-changing world presents both challenges and opportunities for our industry as we head into the future, and I am eager to further advance our work to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe and secure shipping industry."