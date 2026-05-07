The Nuclear Power Plants Authority announced the arrival of a steam turbine condenser for the first nuclear unit at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, marking another stage in the development of Egypt’s nuclear energy programme.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, the authority said the equipment arrived at the El Dabaa Specialised port on May 2 after being transported by sea from South Korea. The shipment departed from Gunsan Port on April 3.

The condenser, manufactured by ENERGYEN in South Korea, weighs around 1,500 tonnes and is among the largest components designated for the first unit of the nuclear facility. The authority reported that the shipment contained multiple large-scale components and parts, which underwent safety procedures during transport and unloading operations.

The authority stated that the transportation process was conducted in accordance with top-notch safety standards. It added that the condenser was delivered safely to the project site following maritime transportation arrangements coordinated for oversized cargo linked to the nuclear plant’s construction programme.

The steam turbine condenser forms part of the thermal cycle within the nuclear power station. The equipment converts exhaust steam generated by the turbine back into water, or condensate, while maintaining vacuum pressure levels required for plant operations. The condensate is then returned into the thermal cycle, enabling the continuation of the power generation process.

The arrival of the condenser is expected to support the next phase of assembly and installation works for the first reactor unit at El Dabaa. The authority said the delivery would help accelerate implementation activities at the site as Egypt continues work on its nuclear energy project.

The El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant is Egypt’s first nuclear power project and is being developed on the country’s Mediterranean coast. The project forms part of Egypt’s long-term strategy to diversify energy sources and expand electricity generation capacity.