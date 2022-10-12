The container shipping market continues to show weakness, especially on the spot market, as falling demand and easing congestion have improved shippers' position, says Xeneta in its Q3 2022 Ocean Shipping Deep Dive Market Report. "Spot rates on the major global trades have fallen to levels not seen since the spring/summer of 2021 and have continued to fall in August and September, despite this traditionally being the height of the peak season." Spot rates from the Far East to the U.S. West Coast have fallen to their lowest level since 2020, averaging less than $3,500 per FEU and close to a third of what they were at the start of the year. The market low on this trade is down to less than $1,900 per FEU. "The drop in spot rates on the trans pacific has happened much faster than the increase. It took 146 days to get from $5,000 per FEU to $9,000, whereas it took only 119 days for the $5, 000 per FEU mark to be breached on the way down."

(Source: Xeneta)

Long-term rates have been more resilient with the spread between short and long-term rates reaching new highs on many trades, says the report. For example, shippers on the long-term market are paying $2,900 per FEU more than prevailing spot market rates between the Far East and the U.S. West Coast.

