Navigation through the Suez Canal continues to operate normally despite recent adverse weather conditions, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

In a statement issued on March 25, 2026, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said vessel movements through the strategic waterway remained uninterrupted, highlighting the canal’s operational resilience during challenging weather conditions.

According to the authority, 39 vessels transited the canal in both directions on Wednesday, with a total net tonnage of 1.6 million tonnes.

Rabie said the steady flow of traffic reflects the authority’s ability to manage navigation effectively through advanced monitoring systems and the expertise of its maritime workforce.

Precautionary safety measures

The SCA said that while monitoring traffic from its main control centre, the chairman directed the implementation of precautionary procedures to address potential weather-related risks.

Rabie instructed marine units affiliated with the authority to strictly follow navigation safety protocols, particularly during pilot boarding and disembarkation as well as routine maritime operations.

The authority’s Crisis and Disaster Management Committee has remained in continuous session to monitor navigation in the canal and ensure readiness for any emergency situations.

Officials said the preparedness of marine rescue teams and tugboats has been increased to allow rapid intervention if required.

In addition, the authority has raised readiness levels at its hospitals, medical centres, ambulance services and firefighting units to respond quickly to potential incidents.

Rabie also directed continued coordination with operations centres in the canal cities to ensure swift support in case of emergencies.

Hurghada Port reopens after weather improves

Separately, the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) announced the reopening of Hurghada Port in the Red Sea Governorate on the afternoon of March 26, 2026, following an improvement in weather conditions and stabilisation of wind speeds.

According to an official statement, maritime activities and navigation at the port have resumed after the temporary suspension.

RSPA Chairman Mohamed Abdelrahim said port authorities have been instructed to continuously monitor weather updates issued by the Meteorological Authority to ensure safe maritime operations.

He emphasised that port directors must closely track weather developments to safeguard maritime navigation and protect public and private assets.