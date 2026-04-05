Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Vice Admiral Osama Rabie said a bulk carrier was successfully refloated after running aground in the Suez Canal. The vessel, XIN TAI YUAN, experienced a rudder malfunction while transiting the canal as part of the northbound convoy on a voyage from Denmark to Singapore. The Panama-flagged ship ran aground at kilometre 87 of the canal.

According to Rabie, the vessel measures 225 metres in length and 32.2 metres in width, with a carrying capacity of about 41,000 tonnes. The Suez Canal Authority deployed four tugboats to carry out towing operations, refloat the vessel and restore it to its correct position in the waterway.

Rabie said the operation was conducted efficiently through coordination between the canal’s crisis management team and marine rescue units. After the technical issue was addressed by the crew, the vessel was escorted safely to the Great Bitter Lakes for inspection.

He added that navigation from the southern direction was not affected by the incident. Normal movement of the northbound convoy is expected to resume once the vessel completes inspection procedures. The ship is expected to continue its voyage after confirmation of its technical condition.