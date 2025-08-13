The Tanzanian Shipping Company (TASHICO) is exploring a partnership with the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) to expand its fleet, develop shipbuilding capacity, and enhance shipping operations in East Africa.

The discussions took place in Lagos during a meeting between a Tanzanian delegation, led by Deputy Attorney General Samwel Maneno, and NCS leadership. The collaboration aims to boost inland waterways development, support knowledge sharing, and open investment opportunities for shipping operators in both countries.

After a two-hour meeting, NCS Vice President Ify Akerele said both parties plan to hold a stakeholders’ forum for Tanzanian and Nigerian shipping operators. “We have also helped set up similar chambers across the West African subregion. We have made several such interventions across nations for the shipping sector and will be just ready to replicate such mentorship in Tanzania,” Akerele said.

Maneno identified possible areas of cooperation, including joint ventures for ship acquisition, establishing shipbuilding and repair yards, marine tourism, and maritime law. He noted the potential to replicate the Unity Shipping Worldwide model — a Nigerian National Petroleum Company joint venture with Caverton Offshore Support Group and Stena Bulk — to strengthen Tanzania’s maritime transportation.

TASHICO Managing Director Eric Hamissi said the company currently owns 18 ships but needs more vessels to serve the Eastern Africa sub-region. With Tanzania’s population exceeding 68 million and its strategic location to serve neighbours like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Hamissi said there is scope for investment in additional ships.

NCS Governing Board member Mina Oforiokuma highlighted Nigeria’s new shipping opportunities following the deregulation of its oil sector and the Petroleum Industry Act. He encouraged Tanzania to also consider partnerships in gas exploration.

The meeting also featured presentations from Nigerian shipping companies, while NCS Director General Vivian Chimezie-Azubuike suggested that Tanzanian representatives attend maritime conferences to network with industry stakeholders. The event was attended by the Tanzanian Ambassador to Nigeria, High Commissioner Selestine Gervas Kakele, who gave the opening remarks.