Terminal49 secured $6.5 million in Series A funding led by Stage 2 Capital and co-lead by Grand Venture Partners with follow-on participation from seed stage investors leading to a total funding of $8.7 million.

"We are excited to support Akshay and Terminal49 on their journey to automate global trade," says Dan Heck, Partner, Stage 2 Capital and Board Member, Terminal49. "They have built a product that customers value, and that hundreds of organisations rely on to manage ever-increasing complexity and costs within their global supply chains."

Terminal49's API pulls in real-time ocean shipment and container data from shipping lines and terminals, standardising the data into a centralised and searchable dashboard, says a release from Terminal49. "The data is also accessible via a push-based API. Rather than searching across dozens of websites and manually managing container milestones in spreadsheets, Terminal49 customers have instant access to up-to-date container statuses, helping them more quickly identify containers at risk and make cost-saving decisions faster."