Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has invited qualified investors to submit proposals for the development of two logistics sites at Ambrose Park in the Port of Durban, as it seeks to expand port capacity, improve operational efficiency and support long-term economic growth.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) covers designated portions of King’s Royal Flats No. 16576, identified as Sites 1 and 4. The sites are planned for the design, construction and operation of commercial logistics facilities under lease periods of up to 25 years.

Site 1 covers approximately 70,478 square metres, while Site 4 spans more than 101,065 square metres. Both sites are located in the Bayhead precinct of the Port of Durban and are positioned to support container handling and other port-related logistics activities.

The developments will accommodate activities including cargo handling, warehousing, storage and distribution. TNPA said the project is expected to create new commercial opportunities within the precinct.

“These sites represent one of the port’s key logistics development opportunities,” said Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, Durban Port Manager. “Through this development, TNPA aims to stimulate new commercial activity and strengthen the port’s position as a leading hub for integrated logistics and value-added services.”

The RFP forms part of TNPA’s broader strategic objectives under the Transnet Reinvent for Growth strategy, which focuses on optimising asset utilisation, attracting sustained private-sector investment and accelerating economic growth.

Proposals are expected to demonstrate alignment with TNPA’s modernisation objectives and environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. They will also need to include advanced security measures and the adoption of automation and digital technologies to support a more efficient and future-ready port system.

Interested applicants can access the RFP documents through the Transnet e-Tender Portal and the National Treasury eTenders platform.