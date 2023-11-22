The container shipping industry is predicted to grapple with persistently reduced demand and oversupply, potentially leading to fiercer competition, further reduced profits, and possible market consolidation in 2024. "Although schedule reliability is improving, persistent challenges remain. Blank sailings are expected to rise in response to market volatility while imbalanced container availability, driven by economic crises, may continue in certain regions," says Container xChange in its report titled 2023 Shipping Industry Trends and Future of Shipping in 2024.





Oversupply risks and increased deliveries

The shipping industry faces the risk of oversupply in 2024 as deliveries are set to increase to 2.95 million TEUs, the report added. The surge in deliveries, including Megamaxes and Neopanamaxes, may lead to intense competition, reduced profits, and potential mergers and acquisitions. "Carriers, particularly in North America, are navigating a delicate balance between government-driven demand and rising interest rates. Over-order of ships during the economic boom could create overcapacity, turning 2023's profits into 2024's losses. The sector is projected to face challenges to restore supply and demand equilibrium until 2026."