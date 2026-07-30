Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has docked the 228-metre Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker Troy at the Prince Edward Graving Dock at the Port of Durban, marking the first time in more than a decade that a vessel of this size has used the ship repair facility.

According to a social media post by TNPA, the successful docking demonstrates the enhanced capacity of the historic facility following ongoing infrastructure upgrades. The authority said the development also reinforces the dock's position as a key ship repair facility in Africa.

The Troy is scheduled to spend the next nine days at the facility, where it will undergo essential maintenance and statutory inspections. TNPA said the operation will support specialised maritime skills while creating employment and business opportunities across the local ship repair value chain.

The docking is part of efforts to strengthen the Port of Durban's ship repair capabilities and increase the facility's ability to accommodate larger vessels. TNPA operates South Africa's commercial seaports and is responsible for managing and developing port infrastructure and services.