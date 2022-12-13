Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, inaugurated Khalifa Port's expansion - a major development project with a total investment of AED 4 billion ($1 billion).

President Nahyan was briefed by Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman, AD Ports Group and Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, on the key milestones of Khalifa Port expansion projects since its opening ten years ago, and reviewed future plans for the leading port in the region, says a release from AD Ports.

"Khalifa Port expansion is a major national project that is considered an important addition to the UAE's ports and logistic services and will further enhance the UAE's position in the global trade," President Nahyan said, adding "Khalifa Port, along other national ports, are important cornerstones to the development and diversification of the national economy".

The programme is set to make a major contribution to AD Port Group's goal of increasing handling capacity at Khalifa Port by 2030 to 15 million TEUs per year, and general cargo handling capacity to 25 million tonnes, the release added.