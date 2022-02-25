The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is getting severe with every passing minute, is fraying the already frayed supply chains across the world. Container carriers and logistics firms are moving to ensure safety of employees.



Danish carrier A.P. Moller-Maersk had this to say in an advisory to its customers yesterday: "Firstly, the safety and wellbeing of our employees is of paramount importance to Maersk and we have plans and policies in place to provide them with the necessary support. As of February 24, all Maersk employees have been instructed to work from home away from any conflict areas and we are pleased to report that they remain safe and well. We have also implemented a business continuity strategy so that we can continue to serve our customers' supply chain needs as the situation allows."

The advisory added that under the current circumstances, Maersk has decided not to call any ports in Ukraine until further notice "and will stop the acceptance of orders to and from Ukraine until further notice. Services in Russia, meanwhile, currently remain available but are potentially subject to change as things develop."

Cargo currently enroute is being planned for discharge in Port Said and Korfez, the advisory added.

A spokesperson of German logistics major DB Schenker told ITLN: "We are observing the situation with the greatest concern. Our thoughts are with our Ukrainian colleagues. What is important is the safety of our approximately 90 employees in the country. We have paused our logistics operations in Ukraine and asked our employees to stay home."

German carrier Hapag-Lloyd, in a customer update, said the current situation in Ukraine and Russia has led to changes in the operational outlook for these countries. The carrier said it has stopped bookings in Ukraine, and temporarily suspended bookings in Russia.

"Our office in Odessa is closed for the time being, and all our executives are working from home. The terminal operations and inland transportation have stopped," the advisory added.

French carrier CMA CGM, in a statement yesterday, said: "The safety of our employees and their families in Ukraine is our main focus. We are thankful to report that at the moment all of them are safe. As part of our business continuity plan, they will be working from home until further notice. Our security team will be monitoring developments 24/7 to ensure constant contact with them."

The Group has also decided to suspend all vessel calls to Ukraine, the statement added.