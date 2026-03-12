A United Nations-backed initiative aimed at advancing sustainable and energy-efficient port operations has concluded in three African countries, supporting efforts to modernise maritime infrastructure and strengthen low-carbon trade hubs.

The four-year Sustainable Smart Ports (SSP) project, implemented by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and partners, focused on improving energy efficiency, expanding renewable energy use and strengthening institutional coordination at key ports in Ghana, Mauritius and Morocco.

The project was funded through the United Nations Development Account and targeted ports that play an important role in regional and global trade. Pilot assessments were conducted at Port Louis, Tanger Med and Port of Tema.

Ports are central to global supply chains, enabling the movement of goods ranging from food and fuel to medicines and electronics. However, they are also among the most energy-intensive components of the transport system, often relying heavily on fossil fuels and electricity.

According to UNCTAD, sustainable smart ports are those that integrate energy transition strategies and digital technologies to improve energy efficiency while supporting the production and distribution of renewable energy within port ecosystems.

The SSP project developed a dedicated assessment methodology combining quantitative and qualitative analysis to evaluate energy consumption, grid readiness for electrification, renewable energy potential and regulatory frameworks at the pilot ports. The process helped identify operational constraints and opportunities for improving energy performance.

Stakeholder consultations formed a central part of the initiative, bringing together port authorities, transport and energy ministries, regulators, utilities, terminal operators and technical experts. Based on the findings, participating countries developed action plans outlining priority steps to strengthen port energy systems and improve coordination across institutions.

In Mauritius, follow-up discussions with the Mauritius Ports Authority examined practical measures including expanding solar photovoltaic installations, electrifying port equipment and exploring shore-power solutions for vessels at berth. Authorities also began preparing technical cooperation proposals for a broader green port strategy.

In Ghana, the assessment process helped clarify regulatory and technical constraints affecting energy transition initiatives, allowing policymakers to define clearer implementation pathways.

In Morocco, the project’s work at Tanger Med highlighted opportunities to improve the use of energy-related performance indicators and strengthen cooperation between port operators and energy stakeholders.

Beyond infrastructure improvements, the SSP project placed significant emphasis on building institutional capacity. Training and technical support focused on renewable energy integration, electrification of port equipment, alternative marine fuels, onshore power supply readiness and energy management systems such as ISO 50001.

The initiative also produced technical tools and training materials to support ongoing policy dialogue and technical assistance.

Building on the project’s outcomes, UNCTAD is preparing an online training course on sustainable and smart ports, drawing on lessons learned from the three pilot countries. The course is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2026.

UNCTAD will also host a webinar on March 31 to present the project’s findings and highlight best practices identified during the initiative.

Through evidence-based assessments, policy dialogue and capacity-building, the SSP project has supported participating countries in advancing reforms aimed at improving energy efficiency and preparing ports for the transition toward low-carbon maritime trade networks.