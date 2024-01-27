UNCTAD, the UN’s trade and development body, has raised serious concerns over escalating disruptions to global trade.

"Recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea, combined with geopolitical tensions affecting shipping in the Black Sea and the impacts of climate change on the Panama Canal, have given rise to a complex crisis affecting key trade routes," says the trade body.

The Suez Canal, a critical waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, handled approximately 12-15 percent of global trade in 2023, the update added. "UNCTAD estimates that the trade volume going through the Suez Canal decreased by 42 percent over the last two months."

In one of the latest attacks, Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to a distress call from MV Marlin Luanda on the night of January 26, 2024.

"The fire fighting efforts onboard the distressed merchant vessel are being augmented by the NBCD team along with firefighting equipment, deployed by INS Visakhapatnam to assist the crew onboard the MV. The vessel has 22 Indian & one Bangladeshi crew onboard," Indian Navy posted on X.

When Houthies claim, for example, having attacked a British tanker, we could equally well say they have attacked an Indian ship as it was crewed almost exclusively by Indians, writes Lars Jensen in his LinkedIn post.

"The Indian Navy has indeed been active during this crisis and also came to the aid of the tanker yesterday. But what are the other countries doing to stand up for their seafarers?"