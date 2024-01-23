U.S. Central Command forces and allies (including U.K, Australia and Bahrain) conducted strikes on eight Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen on January 22, 2024.

The strikes, at approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa / Yemen time), by the coalition targeted areas in Houthi-controlled Yemen used to attack international merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region, says an update by the U.S. Central Command on X.

"These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi capability to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on U.S. and U.K. ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab El-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. These strikes are separate and distinct from the multinational freedom of navigation actions performed under Operation Prosperity Guardian."

Nightmare for shippers but only short-term impact

“This is a nightmare situation for shippers and exporters as freight rates, container prices and insurance costs have escalated," says Christian Roeloffs, CEO, Container xChange. "The impact has been significantly deterrent for container vessels since last month, 70-80 percent of container traffic has been rerouted, especially the larger carriers.

"As Chinese New Year approaches amid ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea, we anticipate a tightening of container availability and vessel space in the pre-Chinese New Year phase. The rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope adds complexity to the situation. We expect freight rates to remain elevated, and supply chain managers will need to navigate ongoing schedule disruptions.

"Looking beyond Chinese New Year, we project blank sailings and capacity reduction by carriers. The industry is witnessing a focused effort on resetting networks, leading to tightening of container availability and vessel space. While high freight rates and increased costs pose mid-term challenges, our analysis indicates that these disruptions are not likely to be long-term. Rate reductions are anticipated on the horizon due to the structural overcapacity resulting from a severe market imbalance."

Since mid-December when the major containers lines began to deviate around Africa, there have been two other periods where there was also five days between reported attacks on merchant vessels whereafter the attacks intensified again, writes Lars Jensen in his LinkedIn update.



