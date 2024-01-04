The United States and its allies - Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom - have warned Houthis that they will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.

"We remain committed to the international rules-based order and are determined to hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks," says a joint statement issued by the governments.

"Ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilising. There is no lawful justification for intentionally targeting civilian shipping and naval vessels. Attacks on vessels, including commercial vessels, using unmanned aerial vehicles, small boats, and missiles, including the first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles against such vessels, are a direct threat to the freedom of navigation that serves as the bedrock of global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways.

"These attacks threaten innocent lives from all over the world and constitute a significant international problem that demands collective action. Nearly 15 percent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, including eight percent of global grain trade, 12 percent of seaborne-traded oil and eight percent of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade. International shipping companies continue to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods, and ultimately jeopardising the movement of critical food, fuel, and humanitarian assistance throughout the world.

"Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews."

Houthis continue attacks

The U.S. Central Command had earlier posted on X that "Iranian-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen into the Southern Red Sea. Multiple commercial ships in the area reported the impact of the ASBMs into the surrounding water though none have reported any damage."

Danish carrier Maersk has decided to pause all transits through the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden till further notice following multiple attacks on Maersk Hangzhou by Houthis in the Red Sea last week. The U.S. Navy had shot down three small boats killing all rebels on the boats.

Rates zoom on rerouting, attacks

Asia - N. Europe rates have increased 173 percent compared to just before the diversion announcements, to more than $4,000/FEU, according to the latest update from Freightos. "Asia-Mediterranean prices have doubled to more than $5,000/FEU. These rates are more than double the prices in January 2019."