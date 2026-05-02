Ocean shipping prices are moving in different directions depending on where goods are headed, with rates to the United States rising sharply while those to Europe continue to fall, according to the latest market update from Xeneta.

As of 30 April 2026, shipping a standard 40-foot container from the Far East to the US West Coast cost $2,864. This marks a 21% increase compared to a month earlier. Rates to the US East Coast also rose 19 % to $3,873 per FEU.

In simple terms, more companies are trying to move goods into the US, and this higher demand is pushing prices up.

The situation looks very different on routes into Europe. Rates from the Far East to North Europe fell 10 % to $2,528 per FEU, while shipments to the Mediterranean dropped 15% to $3,567. This suggests that demand is weaker on these routes, or that there is more shipping capacity available than needed.

The trend is also visible on backhaul tradesroutes where containers return after delivering cargo. On the North Europe to US East Coast route, rates jumped 45 % to $2,188 per FEU. Backhaul routes are typically cheaper because ships often carry fewer goods on the return leg, but the sharp rise here indicates stronger demand even in this direction.

According to Peter Sand, the gap between the US and European markets is becoming more pronounced. “We are seeing a clear strengthening in demand on US-bound trades, which is pushing rates up at a faster pace compared to other regions,” he said.

He added that Europe is facing a different reality. “The drop in spot rates into North Europe and the Mediterranean indicates that demand is not keeping pace with capacity on these trades,” Sand noted.

Overall, the latest data tells a straightforward story, shipping lines are finding it easier to charge higher prices on US routes because more cargo is moving in that direction, while weaker demand into Europe is forcing rates down.